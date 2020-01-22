A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls program

Have you turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is a program for you.

Held at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, this program requires a weekly commitment to join. Program is free. A workbook is provided. Lunch sponsored by St. Joseph’s Center.

Fairfield University nursing students return to the Center to teach the informative and educational A Matter of Balance Fall Prevention Program held on Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 3, March 17, March 24, March 31(Snow Date) from 10-noon.

Fear of falling can be just as dangerous as falling itself. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Many older adults also experience increased isolation and depression when they limit their interactions with family and friends. A Matter of Balance can help people improve their quality of life and remain independent.

A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199. Maximum participants is 12 people.