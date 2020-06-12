91 additional deaths brings Illinois' total to 6,185

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The number of deaths in Illinois attributed to the coronavirus in Illinois now stands at 6,185 with 91 more deaths, officials announced Thursday.

The total number of deaths announced Thursday marks a full week of fewer than 100 deaths reported daily by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The department also reported 766 people tested positive for COVID-19 from among the 22,000 people tested. The number that have tested positive since January totals 130,603. The 625 new cases announced Wednesday was the lowest daily count in Illinois since March 30.

Health officials say the recovery rate for people who contract COVID-19 stands at 92 percent.

The Department of Health is also reporting probable COVID-19 cases, with 178 probable deaths and 724 non-fatal infections. The probable victims and patients were never tested.