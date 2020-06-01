900-acre brush fire in Cave Creek now 67% contained

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — A brush fire in the town of Cave Creek that grew to 1.4 square miles (3.6 kilometers) now is 67% contained and evacuation orders will be lifted Tuesday, authorities said Monday.

Arizona State Forestry officials said the fire believed to be human-caused was reported last Saturday afternoon and some 500 homes were evacuated involving about 1,000 residents.

Some residents were allowed to return home Sunday night with the rest by noon Tuesday.

Authorities said the brush fire destroyed 20 structures including eight homes.

State Forestry officials said the fire was fueled by triple-digit temperatures, dry vegetation and wind gusts as it more than doubled in size over a two-hour period Saturday.

The fire came a week after crews contained another human-caused brush fire near Cave Creek, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Phoenix.