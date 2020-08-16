9-year-old boy fatally shot at family's South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot at his family’s home in South Bend early Sunday while juveniles were playing with a gun, authorities said.

Police officers were called to the home about 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they found Tre’von Barnett had been shot, according to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office. Emergency workers declared him dead at the scene.

Tre’von lived at the home his mother and siblings.

The initial investigation by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit indicates the shooting happened while juveniles were playing with a gun and that no adults were involved, the prosecutor’s office said. No arrests were immediately made.