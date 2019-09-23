9-year-old Las Vegas boy caught driving mother's car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 9-year-old boy was not injured after taking his mother's car for a joy ride.

KTNV-TV reports the incident happened Sunday around 8:45 a.m. after the child took the car.

Police say the boy's mother was in the shower when he took off.

A resident called authorities after spotting the boy driving.

Officers were able to stop the car.

The boy was released to his mother.

No citations were issued.

