Matt York/AP

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A Pinal County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to decertify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, marking the failure of the eighth case that challenged the presidential election results in the state.

Judge Kevin White concluded on Tuesday that Staci Burk wasn’t a registered voter at the time that she filed her lawsuit and made her legal challenge after the five-day period for contesting election results had passed.