86-year-old killed in St. Louis fire, police say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities suspect a cigarette sparked a St. Louis house fire that killed an 86-year-old.

St. Louis County police identified the victim Saturday in a news release as Joyce Hagiparis.

The release said the house was ablaze when police arrived around 3 p.m. Friday. The Mehlville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Hagiparis was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in a bedroom. The release listed a cigarette as the likely cause.