8 people accused in Minnesota Medicaid fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people accused in scheme to bilk the state's Medicaid program out of more than $860,000 were charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with a combined 46 counts of felony theft.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the alleged ringleader of the fraud, Trenea Davis, of Brooklyn Center, faces 11 felony theft charges. Authorities say she told investigators she recruited friends and family members to fake or exaggerate medical conditions to qualify for personal care assistant services. She then enlisted others to charge for services that never occurred.