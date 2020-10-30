70-year-old hunter has a story to tell after getting lost

The discovery by hunters of a Jeep with its door open and the engine running led game wardens to a hunter who spent a night in the woods after shooting a grouse and becoming disoriented.

Maurice Pelletier, 70, of Caribou, had darted into the woods to go after the bird. He didn't expect to be gone long, but became disoriented and built a fire Wednesday night. He heard a plane circling overhead the next day.

Wardens found him in good health, and assisted him out of the woods to his vehicle. He did not need medical attention.

Wardens say it’s important for hunters to let people know where they’re going and to be prepared for the unexpected.

“If Mr. Pelletier was not as prepared as he was, this could have had a much worse outcome,” said Maine Warden Service Lt. Tom Ward.