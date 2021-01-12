7 credit card perks to prioritize in 2021

As you lay the groundwork for 2021 financial resolutions, take inventory of your credit cards to see if they’re still in line with your goals and priorities.
With the pandemic upending spending patterns, possibly for the foreseeable future, an audit of the benefits and costs of your cards can reveal which ones are getting the job done and saving you money, which ones are a drag on your finances — and what features you might want to look for in a new card. Here are some credit card features to prioritize.