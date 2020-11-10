5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer

FORT DODGE, Iowa. (AP) — Five people were each charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of two men in Fort Dodge this summer.

Police responding to reports of gunshots at a social gathering on June 16 found Jamal Cox, 25, lying dead in the street after being shot, police said. Two women also were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police found Tyrone Cunningham, 47, dead after a car crashed nearby. He had fled the scene after being shot, police said.

Investigators said at the time that all the victims were bystanders after shots rang out at a social gathering.

Those charged Tuesday were James C. Davis, 35; Michael J. Wells, 33; Darrell L. Jones, 23; Jeremiha R. Hatten, 22, all of Fort Dodge; and Michael J. Shivers, 55, of Eagle Grove.

All the suspects except Hatten were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shivers, Davis and Jones are being held in the Webster County Jail on $505,000 bond after their initial appearance Tuesday. Arrest warrants have been issued for Wells and Hatten, who are still at large.

Police said the investigation into the shootings also has resulted in the seizure of several weapons and a “significant” amount of narcotics.