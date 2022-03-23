Pittsburgh to fire 5 cops after death of man hit by stun gun

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five Pittsburgh police officers will be fired following an internal investigation into their interaction with a 54-year-old man, who died a day after police shocked him multiple times with a stun gun, officials said Wednesday.

The names of the officers or details of the investigation were not released by Lee Schmidt, the city’s public safety director, per the police department's collective bargaining agreement. The agreement affords each officer the opportunity to use arbitration to challenge the discipline imposed.