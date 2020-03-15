5 new COVID-19 cases in Fond du Lac County raise total to 33

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 33, after five new cases were reported in Fond du Lac County.

Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Fond du Lac County now has the most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 11. The Fond du Lac County Health Department said four of the new patients were exposed to the virus on a river cruise in Egypt.

A total of seven cases have been reported in Milwaukee County and six in Dane County.

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close by the end of the week. Several school districts are closing immediately.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.