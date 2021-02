MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five men were injured in four separate shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, and police had no immediate word on any arrests.

Police say the first shooting happened at 8:06 a.m., when multiple suspects fired several shots outside on the 1300 block of W. Concordia Avenue and hit two Milwaukee men, ages 50 and 39. Police say both men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were treated at a local hospital.