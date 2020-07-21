5 donkeys struck and killed on Southern California freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Five donkeys were struck and killed by vehicles when they walked onto a freeway in the inland region of Southern California early Tuesday morning.

Callers began reporting a herd entering Interstate 215 in Riverside around 2:23 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

CHP units were on their way when it was reported that a truck hit two donkeys and two more vehicles also struck donkeys.

One of the drivers complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

Donkeys live in the region's remaining wild lands about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.