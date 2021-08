INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five Indianapolis firefighters were hospitalized with injuries Monday night after they fell through the floor of a burning home while responding to a fire later ruled an arson, officials said.

The firefighters were on the vacant home's second floor after 9 p.m. when the floor collapsed beneath them and they fell about 10 feet to the first floor, landing near the building's front door, said Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department.