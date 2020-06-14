49 moose hunting permits to be issued for June 19 lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Winners of this year's New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be announced on June 19.

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department has moved to a mixed-media communications format for the drawing this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lottery results will also be available online. Official lists of winners and alternates will be published on the department's website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12 p.m. that day and on its Facebook page.

Radio stations WTPL and WEMJ will start broadcasting the event at 9 a.m.

A total of 49 moose hunting permits will be issued in 2020. That's the same number of permits that were awarded in 2019. Winners are selected through a computerized, random drawing with results officially sealed until they are shared with the public.

The moose hunt is scheduled to run Oct. 17 to 25.