400-pound tombstone falls on man; He avoids serious injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man escaped serious injury when a 400-pound tombstone fell on him at a Pittsburgh cemetery.

The 47-year-old man and his mother were at St. Michael’s Cemetery when he lost his balance around 1 p.m. Tuesday and grabbed onto the tombstone. It then fell on top of him, landing on his back.

Two police officers and another man were soon able to lift the tombstone off the man. He suffered some bruising and was treated to a hospital.

The man’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.