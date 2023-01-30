400 Alabama inmates to be released months early

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are sent to end.
Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when they leave prison, Cam Ward, executive director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, said Monday. The law, which takes effect Tuesday, requires inmates to released between three and twelve months before their sentence ends to be supervised by the Board of Pardon and Paroles for the remainder of that time and subjected to electronic monitoring.