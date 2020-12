MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — More than 400 United Steelworkers members are on strike against the French manufacturer Constellium over what the union on Thursday called unfair labor practices at an aluminum factory in northwest Alabama.

Months of talks failed to yield an agreement before a contract expired on Nov. 1, and workers walked out Tuesday, the union said in a statement. Pickets held signs outside the plant, which previously was owned by Wise Alloys and Reynolds.