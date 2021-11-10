'You're strong like a girl': Trumbull holds first youth vaccine clinic Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 5:10 p.m.
Dentist Elika Golara (left) provides a COVID-19 vaccine to 8-year-old Tristin Boese, 8, at a vaccination clinic that took place Nov. 10, 2021 at the Trumbull Senior Center. The clinic was sponsored by the Trumbull Health Department.
Amanda Cuda / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
An assortment of bandages that was available to young patients at a vaccination clinic that took place Nov. 10, 2021 at the Trumbull Senior Center. The clinic was sponsored by the Trumbull Health Department.
Amanda Cuda / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
TRUMBULL — Ryan Sullivan believes in science. He believes in vaccinations. But he also believes grown-ups shouldn’t lie to kids.
The 10-year-old was one of roughly 40 children age 5 to 11 who received their first shot against COVID-19 at a clinic that took place Wednesday afternoon at the Trumbull Senior Center. The clinic, sponsored by the Trumbull Health Department, was the department’s first for this age group.
