4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 8:50 a.m.
1 of4 Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Cyril Zingaro/AP Show More Show Less
MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured after falling from a seven-story residential building Thursday in the lakeside town of Montreux.
Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family. Officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before the incident, police said.