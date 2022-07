RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert on Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency said the 6:19 p.m. quake struck 7.8 miles (12.55 kilometers) northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of 4 miles (6.5 kilometers). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.