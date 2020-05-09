3rd man charged in wounding of NJ state police detective

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) —

Authorities say a third man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a New Jersey state police detective investigating reports of a home invasion robbery last month.

The state attorney general's office and state police said 19-year-old Kareen Warner Jr. is also charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons offenses. Two other Bridgeton men, 21-year-old Najzeir Hutchings and 27-year-old Tremaine Hadden,. were charged earlier with the same offenses.

State and local authorities earlier said five women ranging in age from 22 to 52 forced their way into a residence in a mobile home park in Pittsgrove on April 25, assaulting a woman and stealing her cellphone. The woman suffered a broken rib and lacerated lung.

Several hours later, a group of people drove to the park and confronted the state police detective investigating the incident. State police allege that three men opened fire from two vehicles, wounding the detective in the leg. He returned fire, wounding a woman in the leg.

Authorities allege in criminal complaints that the home invasion stemmed from comments about a family member of someone allegedly involved in the assault. Five women were charged with aggravated assault, robbery and burglary.

It's unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for Warner and Hadden couldn't be found Saturday and a number listed for Hutchings was not in service.