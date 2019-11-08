$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death

TROY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has settled a lawsuit for $300,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge approved the settlement Thursday. The suit says Mark Jaconski told a Lincoln County corrections officer that he was bipolar and schizophrenic after his June 2015 arrest on outstanding traffic warrants. The suit says his mother, Monica Brown, also left voicemails to let officials know her son had prescribed medications for his mental health issues.

After two days in jail, a municipal judge authorized his release. But Jaconski was placed in an isolation cell that day after saying that he needed his medication and was going to hurt himself. A short time later, he attempted to hang himself and died seven months later.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com