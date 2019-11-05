$30 car tabs? Washington voters to decide

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Washington state are deciding whether to cut the price of most car tabs to $30, a measure that if passed would leave local and state governments scrambling to pay for road paving and other transportation projects.

Sponsored by Tim Eyman, Initiative 976 would decrease most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

The measure would also repeal taxes and fees that were already in place, which the state Office of Financial Management says could cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years.

A group funded largely by Microsoft, Amazon, other businesses and labor unions has poured nearly $5 million into opposing the initiative.