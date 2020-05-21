3 more inmates at Omaha prison center positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials have confirmed that three more Nebraska inmates at an Omaha work-release center have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, seven men housed at the Omaha Community Corrections Center have tested positive, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday evening in a news release. Officials said no other inmates in any other state facilities have tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other people who had close contact with the inmates who recently tested positive, officials said.

.That news comes as the state’s online coronavirus tracking site said six more COVID-19 deaths were recorded and 276 additional cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.