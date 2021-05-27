3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 11:45 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Mohamed Houli Chemlal, left, Driss Oukabir, centre and and Said Ben Iazza, right sit behind a glass panel inside the national court at the start of a trial in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid. A Spanish court on Thursday, May 27, 2021 imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. (Fernando Villar, Pool photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Mohamed Houli Chemlal sits behind a glass panel inside the national court at the start of a trial in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday, May 27, 2021 imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. (Fernando Villar, Pool photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 file photos, Driss Oukabir sits behind a glass panel inside the national court at the start of a trial in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday, May 27, 2021 imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. (Fernando Villar, Pool photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.
The three convicted by Spain's National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.