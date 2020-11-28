https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/3-inmates-walk-away-from-Yankton-minimum-security-15760178.php
3 inmates walk away from Yankton minimum security prison
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three inmates have walked away from a minimum-security state prison in Yankton.
Officials at the Yankton Community Work Center say inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the facility without authorization shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.
Boocock is serving more than 10 years for aggravated assault. Bales is serving a nine years on multiple sentences for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Fritz-Chappell is serving a more than five years for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate.
The men could faces charges of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison, authorities said.
