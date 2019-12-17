3 injured in high-rise construction site in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Three construction workers were injured in a fire on the ninth floor of a downtown Seattle high-rise Tuesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Times reports the fire in the 1200 block of Second Avenue was classified on dispatch logs as electrical, and Seattle Fire said that it occurred in a vault room of a building that is under construction.

Three workers had burns; two were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.