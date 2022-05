LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said.

A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.