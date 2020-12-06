https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/3-die-after-wrong-way-collision-with-semi-truck-15779885.php
3 die after wrong-way collision with semi truck on I-80
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people, including a 1-year-old, died after their car collided with a semi truck on Interstate 80 early Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol said 28-year-old Gustabo Salcedo entered I-80 going westbound in the eastbound lanes in Polk County. A semitrailer truck collided head-on with Salcedo's 2002 Volkswagen Golf and all three people inside the car died.
The State Patrol said Salcedo, 24-year-old passenger Diana Sanchez-Tello and a 1-year-old whose name was withheld died in the crash. Both Salcedo and Sanchez-Tello were from Des Moines.
The crash report did not indicate whether the 59-year-old driver of the truck was injured in the crash.
View Comments