3 dead in possible Southern California murder-suicide

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The badly decomposed bodies of three people were found in a Southern California home Wednesday in what may have been a domestic dispute that ended in murder-suicide more than a year ago, authorities said.

Police discovered the bodies of the three adults at about 10:30 a.m. after Canadian authorities asked them to check up on the welfare of the people living there, who hadn't been in contact with relatives for more than a year, Lt. Bill Bingham told the Orange County Register.