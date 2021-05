TOKYO (AP) — Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said.

The Japanese vessel overturned following the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.