3 corrections officers, sergeant charged in detainee beating

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Three corrections officers have been charged in the beating of a federal detainee at a county jail in northern New Jersey last year, and a sergeant is accused of failing to intervene in the attack, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The Essex County officers are Angel Chaparro, 38; Damion James, 40; and Luis Ortiz, 29. Along with Sgt. Herman Pride, 51, they are each charged with conspiracy to violate a person’s civil rights. Pride and Ortiz were arrested Thursday and released on bail, while Chaparro and James were due to appear in federal court on Friday.