3 charged with sending defense-related data to China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Kentucky; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC were charged with violations of the Arms Export Control Act, wire fraud, and smuggling, a statement from the Justice Department said.