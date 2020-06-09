3 bodies recovered from plane wreck in Southern California

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — The bodies of three people were recovered from the wreckage of a small airplane that crashed in rugged Southern California hills, authorities said.

The wreckage of the single-engine Cessna was spotted Friday in the Crafton Hills Preserve above the city of Redlands’ water treatment plant, a city statement said.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s aircrew went to the site and confirmed the three occupants were dead.

Because of the difficulty in reaching the location, a recovery crew was flown in the next day to a ridge and then hiked down about 50 yards to the wreckage below.

Firefighters shored up the wreckage to keep it from sliding down the slope, and then tools were used to cut into the aircraft to remove the remains.

The coroner’s office said names of the victims will be released when identities have been confirmed and next-of-kin have been notified.