3 attorneys nominated for Family Court vacancy in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three attorneys have been nominated to fill an upcoming judicial opening in Kentucky.

The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., announced the nominees Monday for the upcoming Jefferson County Family Court opening. The judge selected will fill the seat that Family Court Judge Deborah Deweese will vacate when she retires Dec. 31, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.

The nominees are attorneys Bryan D. Gatewood of Fisherville, Lori N. Goodwin of Louisville and Ellie Kerstetter of Louisville. All have worked in family law.

Gatewood practices with a law firm, Goodwin is with the Legal Aid Society of Louisville and Kerstetter is a solo practitioner.

The commission sends the names to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

Family Court, a division of Circuit Court, handles family issues, including divorce, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.