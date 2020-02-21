3 WVa hospitals align for enhanced cardiology services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has signed an affiliation agreement to provide some clinical services at two other medical centers.

Charleston Area Medical Center announced the agreement in a news release with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. CAMC cited the need for cardiovascular services in Fayette and Greenbrier counties, which have high levels of heart disease, diabetes and obesity, news outlets reported.

CAMC will help the other hospitals' physicians through telecardiology services, which is the remote diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

“This new affiliation has tremendous possibilities and will ultimately provide more clinical resources to our patients right here in the community,” said Dr. Chris White, president of the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center board of directors.