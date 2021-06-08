$3.9B Louisiana school funding formula with raises approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $3.9 billion financing formula to pay for K-12 public schools and give those schools' workers a pay raise in the upcoming year received final legislative passage Tuesday with a unanimous vote from the House.

Teachers, principals and other certificated personnel will receive an $800 salary boost in the 2021-22 school year, while school support workers such as cafeteria staff and bus drivers will receive a $400 pay hike. Even with the raises, Louisiana's public school educators will remain below the Southern average in pay.