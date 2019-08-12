2nd biggest business park in N. Nevada planned in Fernley

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Long-time developers of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center east of Sparks are buying nearly 9 square miles (23 sq. kilometers) of property in Fernley for what would be the second biggest business park in northern Nevada.

Lance Gilman and Don Roger Norman told the Reno Gazette Journal they have opened escrow on 5,700 acres (2,306 hectares) in Fernley.

Their plan is to build a business hub that would be about one-third larger than Fernley's massive Victory Logistics District bought by a California-based real estate firm last month.

The terms of Gilman and Norman's purchase have not been disclosed and the seller has not been identified.

Mark IV Capital purchased the 4,300-acre (1,740-hectare) Victory Logistics site.

Economic development officials estimate that project will bring more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs to the site 30 minutes east of Reno.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com