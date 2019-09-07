270,000 Medicaid recipients may be subject to work rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say more than 270,000 enrollees in the state's Medicaid expansion program may have to meet work or related requirements to keep qualifying for their government insurance coverage.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has begun sending notification letters to beneficiaries. They comprise 42% of the 650,000 lower-income adults benefiting from expanded coverage.

Starting in January, abled-bodied adults ages 19 through 61 who want to maintain their benefit will have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month. They can qualify through work or other ways.

The requirement was enacted in 2018 by the Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder.

Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon says the agency is "doing everything in our power" to people can comply with a "complex and demanding statute."