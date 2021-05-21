27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials identified just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November presidential election and forwarded them to local district attorneys for possible prosecution, based on documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state's open records law.
A search of online court records shows no charges have yet been filed against any of the 27 people. Also, future cases of potential fraud could always be forwarded to prosecutors.