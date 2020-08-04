25 virus cases reported at Oregon summer camp

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland, Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the virus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21.

Multnomah County health officials say the outbreak has grown to a total of 11 campers and 14 staff members -- all age 20 or younger.

The camp’s executive director, Joe Fahlman, said the camp followed all requirements set forth by the Oregon Health Authority. Those include daily temperature checks of all campers and staff, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer stations spaced throughout the 265-acre grounds and dividing children into static groups of 10 campers or less who didn’t mingle with campers from other groups.

Under rules set forth by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, campers until late last month couldn’t be required to wear masks -- and most didn’t, Fahlman said. Most of the camp was held outdoors.

The Oregon Health Authority hasn’t reported any other outbreaks at summer camps in Oregon, although the agency says it won’t make public positive tests at camp or daycare settings unless at least 30 students attend and at least five cases have been detected.