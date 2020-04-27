https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/24-year-old-woman-killed-in-far-southeastern-15228403.php
24-year-old woman killed in far southeastern Missouri
PARMA, Mo. (AP) — A New Madrid woman died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Parma in the Missouri Bootheel, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on state Highway 153 about three miles north of Parma, Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reported. Kayla Atchley, 24, of New Madrid, was driving a car northbound when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, entered the far-side ditch and rolled, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Investigators said Atchley was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
