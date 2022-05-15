$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill May 14, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 9:11 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of4 FILE - Workers prepare an oil containment boom at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on May 21, 2015, two days after an oil pipeline ruptured, polluting beaches and killing hundreds of birds and marine mammals. The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by fishermen and property owners, court documents showed Friday, May 13, 2022. Jae C. Hong Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - An oil-covered bird flaps its wings amid at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on May 21, 2015. The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by fishermen and property owners. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and $46 million to property owners in the settlement reached Friday, May 13, 2022, with coastal property owners, fishermen and fish processors. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Workers monitor the site where an underground oil pipe broke the day before near Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., May 20, 2015, polluting beaches and killing hundreds of birds and marine mammals. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and $46 million to property owners in the settlement reached with coastal property owners, fishermen and fish processors, according to court documents Friday, May 13, 2022. The company didn't admit liability in the agreement. Michael A. Mariant Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Clean-up workers monitor the source of an oil pipeline break near Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on May 20, 2015. The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by fishermen and property owners. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and $46 million to property owners in the settlement reached Friday, May 13, 2022, with coastal property owners, fishermen and fish processors. Michael A. Mariant/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show.
Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and fish processors and $46 million to coastal property owners in the settlement reached Friday, according to court documents.