23-month-old child killed when attacked by dog in Texas

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in North Texas

The 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog, or a pit bull or pit bull mix, said Hunt County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Haines.

The child died at a hospital in after being found in the road by deputies responding to reports of a dog attack near Quinlan, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Dallas, Haines said.

No names have been released.

The dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No arrests have been made or charges filed pending completion of an investigation. An autopsy is planned.