21-year-old man dies from fireworks explosion

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from a firework explosion on the Fourth of July.

The Everett Herald reports Marysville firefighters and police were called to 51st Avenue NE around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Marysville man had significant injuries to this upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District.

After an investigation, police determined the death was accidental after a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.

A 20-year-old man at the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses drove him to the hospital before police and firefighters arrived.

Fireworks have been illegal in Marysville since 2017.