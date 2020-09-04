2 teenagers killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two 18-year-old St. Louis residents are dead and a third teenager is injured after a shooting on the city's north side.

Police on Friday identified the victims as Terrell Djuan Scott Jr. and Gerliah Monae Dennis. The injured person is a 16-year-old male. No arrests have been made.

Officers received a call Thursday night about a shooting and found the victims inside a vehicle. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and Dennis died later at a hospital. The 16-year-old was struck in the leg and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Hours later, just before 4 a.m. Friday, officers found another male victim fatally shot inside a vehicle. His name has not been released, and no arrests have been made in that crime.

St. Louis has seen a big spike in gun violence this summer. The city has recorded 183 homicides so far in 2020, compared to 194 killings in all of 2019.