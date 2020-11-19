2 suspects arrested after man fatally shot during robbery

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood in Fife.

KING5 News reports officers responded after receiving reports of “multiple shots being fired” just after 6 p.m., according to a statement from Fife police.

Police say at least two suspects followed the victim home from work. When he got out of his vehicle and was approaching his residence, the two suspects robbed him.

“The victim and the two suspects exchanged gunfire and the victim was mortally wounded,” police said. "The two suspects then fled the area.”

When officers arrived, a Good Samaritan was performing CPR on the man who was shot. First responders continued medical aid, but the man died at the scene, police said.

One suspect was arrested for investigation of murder. A second suspect is being treated at an Auburn hospital.